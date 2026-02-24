New Zealand confirms two new measles cases

According to Health New Zealand, the confirmed cases were potentially infectious at several locations. These include Singapore Airlines flight SQ281, which arrived in Auckland on Feb. 17, Auckland International Airport, and the emergency department waiting room at Waitakere Hospital, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Public health officials are now conducting contact tracing, with particular focus on passengers who were seated near the infected individuals during the flight.

Authorities are advising anyone experiencing measles-like symptoms to contact their healthcare provider by phone before visiting a clinic or hospital in person, in order to limit potential exposure.

New Zealand’s previous measles outbreak began in September 2025 and was officially declared over earlier this month. However, health authorities have warned that the country remains vulnerable due to suboptimal immunization rates and ongoing international travel, both of which increase the risk of new imported cases.