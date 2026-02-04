New Zealand unemployment hits highest level since 2015

The rate increased from 5.3 percent in the previous quarter, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The number of unemployed people grew by 5,000 over the quarter to a total of 165,000. At the same time, both employment levels and labor force participation increased, indicating higher overall engagement in the job market.

Labor force participation rose to 70.5 percent, with an additional 19,000 people entering the workforce during the quarter.

“We saw higher levels of engagement in the labor market as both employment and unemployment increased,” said Jason Attewell, macroeconomic spokesperson at Stats NZ.

The data showed that around 20,000 more women joined the labor force compared with the previous quarter, with 16,000 of them securing employment. Female employment gains were strongest in managerial and professional occupations, while clerical and administrative roles declined.

Overall, the employment rate stood at 66.7 percent in the December 2025 quarter. The underutilization rate was recorded at 13 percent, annual wage inflation at 2 percent, and average hourly earnings at 43.99 New Zealand dollars ($26.59).