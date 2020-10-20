News spread by Armenian MoD that military operations are being conducted in the Khudaferin direction is nonsense - presidential aide

News spread by Armenian MoD that military operations are being conducted in the Khudaferin direction is nonsense - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The news spread by the Armenian MoD that military operations are being conducted in the Khudaferin direction is nonsense and does not even require comments," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account.

He noted that it was misinformation intended to reduce the fear that prevails in Armenian society.

News.Az