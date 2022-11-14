News.Az becomes official media partner of Annual Investment Meeting 2023 in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az, an English-language media outlet based in Azerbaijan, became an official media partner of the Annual Investment Meeting 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

News.Az will cover the event which is due to take place on May 8-10, 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) is an initiative of the AIM Foundation, an independent international organization fully committed to empowering the world’s economy by boosting effective promotion strategies and facilitating opportunities for economic productivity and expansion. The Foundation also undertakes the operation and management of the AIM Global Investment Network and its 15 affiliated Business Groups, including the supervision of the Annual Investment Meeting Global and Regional Chapters.

Every edition of the Annual Investment Meeting is an opportune event to address the fundamental challenges that nations are being confronted with on their journey to achieving development, and to discuss investment trends and strategies that can be utilized to maximize the potential of every business, country and region to consequently fuel economic diversification.

News.Az