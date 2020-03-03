Next job opportunity for the youth from Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azercell Telecom" LLC, always distinguished by its corporate social projects, continues its activities in the direction of education, professional growth

Aiming to assist young people in their integration to the labor market, build a successful career in their specialty, and support their employment, Azercell representatives took part in regular labor fairs, this time organized in Lankaran and Guba. Azercell Human Capital Management Department employees informed the fair participants about the latest trends in the labor market, available vacancies in the company and answered their questions.

Job Fairs were jointly organized by the International Organization for Migration, Public Employment Services under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and International Training and Projects Center LLC. Notably, the project involved various lines of activities aimed at the development of the youth, such as supporting the self-employment and access to the labor market, capacity building, and others.

It is worth noting that, Azercell stands out for active participation in the career fairs organized by various education institutes, public agencies, and other organizations. Moreover, 67 students from various institutions have attended Student Programs initiated by Azercell during 2019, while 161 in-house and external training sessions were conducted by Azercell Academy.

