Next meeting of Trilateral working group to be held in Moscow tomorrow

The next meeting of the Trilateral working group established for the opening of regional communications will be held in Moscow tomorrow, said the office of Armenian Deputy PM Mger Grigoryan, News.az reports.

Working Group, chaired by the Deputy PMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, last met in Moscow in December 2021.

News.Az