Next meeting of Trilateral working group to be held in Moscow tomorrow
- 02 Jun 2022 15:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The next meeting of the Trilateral working group established for the opening of regional communications will be held in Moscow tomorrow, said the office of Armenian Deputy PM Mger Grigoryan, News.az reports.
Working Group, chaired by the Deputy PMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, last met in Moscow in December 2021.