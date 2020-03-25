Next week to be non-working week too in Azerbaijan - OFFICIAL

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a part of the special working regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, March 29 - April 3 of 2020 have been determined as non-working days for those, who work 5 days of a week, while March 26-28 - April 4 for those, who work 6 days of the week, APA reports citing the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It has been determined the decision does not cover objects, which are important for state and life, as well as banks, supermarkets, greengroceries, pharmaceutical institutions, pharmacies, institutions, producing food products, and heads of state bodies and institutions, considered in the Annexation of the decision, and if necessary the employees, involved by them.

