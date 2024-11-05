NFL: Chiefs remain undefeated with dramatic overtime victory over Buccaneers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kansas City Chiefs have surged to an 8-0 record this season, with their latest victory standing out as one of the most improbable.

In a thrilling "Monday Night Football" matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. The Chiefs trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter but rallied with two touchdown passes by Patrick Mahomes, who injured his ankle while throwing the first one. He returned for the next offensive possession to lead a 15-play drive that consumed more than eight minutes.Baker Mayfield led the Bucs on a touchdown drive to tie the score in the final minute of regulation, pushing the game to overtime, where the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the first possession for an automatic win.DeAndre Hopkins was big for the Chiefs after their recent trade for the wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans. In his second game with Kansas City, Hopkins caught eight passes for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns.

News.Az