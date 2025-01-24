NFL: Texans part ways with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Houston Texans have made a major change to their coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, according to multiple reports.

Slowik, 37, was praised for his work with quarterback C.J. Stroud during the 2023 season, helping the No. 2 overall pick of the draft earn AP offensive rookie of the year. But Stroud more than doubled his interceptions in 2024 and his passing numbers dipped significantly, despite playing in two fewer games, News.Az reports, citing US media. Houston finished at No. 19 in points scored and No. 22 in total yards in 2024 after being No. 13 and No. 12 in the same categories the previous season.Slowik was previously alongside Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans with the 49ers. Slowik was hired in Kyle Shanahan’s first season with San Francisco, serving as a defensive quality control coach before moving over to become an offensive assistant in 2019. He became the team’s offensive passing game coordinator in 2022 before heading to Houston with Ryans in 2023.Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, offensive line coach Chris Strausser has also been fired after two seasons with the club.The Texans will have a significant offensive overhaul for Stroud’s third season in 2025.

