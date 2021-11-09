Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the celebration of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day on November 8, the Niagara Falls, located between the United States and Canada, were lit up with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US told News.Az.

The memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of their native lands was honored. Musicians Rizvan Aliyev and Roya Aliyeva performed national songs against the background of the Azerbaijani flag.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to US Khazar Ibrahim, embassy officials and representatives of the Azerbaijani community of the US.

News.Az