Nigeria expresses interest in close co-op with ECO on climate action

Nigeria has voiced its readiness to strengthen cooperation with member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the fight against climate change.

The statement was made by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, who attended the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi as an honorary guest, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijani media.

Speaking at the summit, Bagudu emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development, and expressed interest in working closely with ECO countries to tackle environmental challenges through joint initiatives and policy collaboration.

Nigeria’s participation at the summit highlights the growing relevance of climate diplomacy and international cooperation in addressing global environmental threats.

