Nigerian troops repel major militant attacks in Borno

Nigerian troops have repelled coordinated attacks by Islamist militant groups on two military bases in Borno state, in what the army described as some of the most intense clashes in northeastern Nigeria this year.

According to the military, the simultaneous assaults targeted Pulka, near the Cameroon border, and Mandaragirau in southern Borno, both areas that have long been key battlegrounds in the fight against insurgent groups. Borno state remains the center of Nigeria’s nearly two-decade insurgency involving Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Military officials said militants launched a multi-directional attack on the Mandaragirau base using armed vehicles and motorcycles. Nigerian forces, who had anticipated the strike, responded with heavy resistance and prevented militants from taking control of the base. The army confirmed that some soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed, while several injured personnel were evacuated for medical treatment.

In the second incident, fighters linked to Boko Haram and ISWAP temporarily entered a military position in Pulka late Saturday, damaging accommodation facilities and some equipment. However, reinforcements helped Nigerian troops push the militants back and regain full control of the area.

The military said intelligence from the battlefield suggested militant groups suffered significant losses during the clashes. Follow-up security operations reportedly uncovered abandoned equipment and other signs of retreating fighters.

The attacks highlight the continued security challenges facing Nigeria’s northeast, where insurgent groups have recently stepped up attacks against both military targets and civilians.

The clashes come months after U.S. airstrikes targeted militant positions in northwestern Nigeria in December, following orders from U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S. officials have signaled that further military action could be considered if militant activity escalates.

