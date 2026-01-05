Night flights at Laoag Airport suspended until Jan. 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Night flights at Laoag International Airport will remain suspended until January 7 due to issues with the runway lighting system, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been extended until 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, limiting landings and takeoffs to daytime visual conditions, as the edge lights on Runway 01/19 remain unusable, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

CAAP reported that runway lights were temporarily out due to a short circuit. A temporary wiring system has been installed to partially restore functionality, and technical works are ongoing.

The disruption has already led to at least two flight cancellations between Manila and Laoag, with authorities emphasizing that safety remains the top priority.

News.Az