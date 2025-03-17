Nightclub fire triggers violent protests in North Macedonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Violent protests broke out in Kocani, North Macedonia, on March 17, following a nightclub fire that claimed the lives of 59 people, as citizens demanded accountability for the tragedy.

North Macedonia is in mourning following the catastrophic fire that broke out in the early hours of March 16 at an improvised nightclub in the eastern city of Kocani, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Most of those killed were young concertgoers. A further 162 people injured, among whom 45 are in serious condition and have been transported abroad for medical treatment. The government has declared a week-long period of mourning.

Demonstrators gathered in the small city on March 17, throwing eggs at the municipal building and chanting for justice. Others stormed a café owned by the nightclub’s proprietor, destroying property in a show of anger and frustration.

Corruption under scrutiny

The blaze erupted during a concert by a popular hip hop group, DNK, with around 500 people inside the venue, despite only 250 tickets having been sold. Firefighters managed to localise the fire at 4:40 am, but the damage had already been done.

The nightclub was operating without even minimal safety standards, a fact that has sparked outrage among Macedonian citizens and authorities. Investigations have revealed that the facility lacked a valid operating permit, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy. During an inspection, the club had submitted a forged permit.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski confirmed a series of severe irregularities, including the nightclub’s operation in an unsuitable building, the absence of emergency exit doors, the illegal use of pyrotechnics and an insufficient number of fire extinguishers. Furthermore, the Ministry of Internal Affairs had not been informed of the event, which was therefore held illegally.

“The system is rotten. [North] Macedonia has no system — corruption and crime have destroyed it. We will do everything necessary to normalise the country,” Toskovski said at the news conference on March 17.

“The system is corrupt to a level that has created a catastrophic state in the functioning of institutions,” Toskovski added.

The minister also vowed to launch an intense fight against corruption, stressing that all those found responsible, regardless of political or other affiliations, would be held accountable. He further announced that checks would be conducted within the Ministry of Internal Affairs itself. Nine prosecutors are working on the case.

News.Az