Nikkei: Trump demand for Japan to buy more U.S. rice disrupts trade talks

A U.S. request that Japan increase purchases of American rice caused a snag in bilateral trade talks this week, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported Saturday. Tokyo “strongly objected” to the condition, citing interference in domestic affairs.

Japan’s top tariff negotiator abruptly canceled a U.S. trip on Thursday over unspecified “points that need to be discussed at the administrative level,” according to the government. The visit was intended to finalize details of a July agreement reducing tariffs on U.S. imports from Japan to 15%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Nikkei, citing unnamed Japanese officials, said a revised directive from President Donald Trump included a commitment for Japan to buy more U.S. rice, contradicting prior agreements that Japan would not need to lower tariffs on agricultural imports.

Under the July deal, the White House stated Japan would boost U.S. rice purchases by 75%. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted the increase could occur under an existing tariff-free framework without “sacrificing” Japanese agriculture.

The negotiations also involve a $550 billion U.S.-bound investment package supported by government-backed loans and guarantees, but many details remain unclear. Opposition leader Yuichiro Tamaki criticized the government for lacking transparency and called for parliament to be convened to approve any new agricultural concessions.

