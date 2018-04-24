Nikol Pashinyan says ready to be Armenia’s premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leader of the Armenian opposition Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday that he is ready to become Armenia’s prime minister, if this is

"I have already said that I am prepared to assume responsibility and become the premier, if this is the will of the people. Anyway, none of the Republican Party representatives will become prime minister. Their rule is over. I call on Karen Karapetyan not to try to retain power. Tomorrow we should discuss the peaceful transition of power," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan told reporters he is going to propose a candidate for Armenia’s prime minister at a rally.

"We will arrange that on the square. We will just ask or propose a candidate, and the people will [vote] with their response and their voices," he said.

Serzh Sargsyan nominated by Armenia’s Republican Party was elected prime minister by the parliament on April 17. On Monday, he stepped down amid growing opposition protests, which erupted on April 13. On April 23, Karen Karapetyan became the country’s Acting Prime Minister. The talks between Pashinyan and Karapetyan are expected to be held on April 25.

News.Az

