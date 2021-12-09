No cases of omicron strain recorded in Azerbaijan - WHO
No cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant have been recorded in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, Head of the WHO Baku Office, said during a meeting held at the Ganja City Executive Authority.
The WHO representative pointed to an increase worldwide in infections with Delta-M and Omicron strains among children and adolescents aged 5 to 14.
Harmanci said that she considers the work done in Ganja in the fight against COVID-19 worthy.
The WHO representative emphasized the importance of vaccination, especially for those at risk.
News.Az