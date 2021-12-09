Yandex metrika counter

No cases of omicron strain recorded in Azerbaijan - WHO

  • Society
  • Share
No cases of omicron strain recorded in Azerbaijan - WHO

No cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant have been recorded in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, Head of the WHO Baku Office, said during a meeting held at the Ganja City Executive Authority.

The WHO representative pointed to an increase worldwide in infections with Delta-M and Omicron strains among children and adolescents aged 5 to 14.

Harmanci said that she considers the work done in Ganja in the fight against COVID-19 worthy.

The WHO representative emphasized the importance of vaccination, especially for those at risk.

News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      