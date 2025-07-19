Yandex metrika counter

No date confirmed yet for next round of Ukraine-Russia talks - source

Photo: AP

There is no official date yet for the upcoming round of talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to a source, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"No date has been set yet but it will be," he said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram that Ukraine had invited Russia to hold the third round of talks next week.


