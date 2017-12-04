No deal in Brexit talks yet, says EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

No Brexit deal has been “reached today,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Describing her as a “tough negotiator,” Juncker said his talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May were constructive but “it was not possible to reach a complete deal today.”

Juncker’s remarks came in Brussels following a meeting with May.

May said a lot of progress was made in negotiations and that they will continue before the end of the week. She did not speak of any agreement on any of the key issues, namely citizens’ rights, the Northern Ireland border, and the financial settlement.

However, earlier unconfirmed reports suggested that the U.K. is close to agreeing with the EU’s approach to the post-Brexit border issue between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“I am confident we will conclude this positively,” May said.

Earlier in the day leaked reports suggested that the U.K. was close to agreeing to the EU’s solution to keep the U.K. region in the Customs Union and single market to avoid any hard border with Ireland.

"On the question of the border, as I’ve said many times, the best and most obvious solution would be for the U.K. to remain in the Customs Union and single market,” Varadkar said last week after a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk in Dublin.

