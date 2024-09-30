No force can break the bond between Azerbaijan and Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The high-level relationship between Turkey and Azerbaijan, built on mutual trust, friendship, and brotherhood between the leaders of both nations, is now recognized worldwide—even by countries that struggle to accept the strength of these ties. Unfortunately, some forces in Turkey occasionally try to test and damage this relationship. In this context, the article published in "Sabah," owned by the "Kalyon" group, serves these undesirable purposes, News.Az reports citing 525.az.

The article unfairly criticizes Azerbaijan based on its relations with Israel . This is an attempt to artificially cast Azerbaijan in a negative light within Turkish public opinion, and sadly, such attempts have persisted.It is well known that Azerbaijan has never taken actions against Turkey or its interests. This is something that neither the President of Azerbaijan nor its people would allow. In the bilateral relationship with Turkey, there is an unwritten rule: any issues that require discussion are resolved behind closed doors or through direct communication, not in the media. Azerbaijan has always followed this approach and will continue to do so.It is natural that in some international matters, the positions of Azerbaijan and Turkey may not always align, as we are two independent nations. However, the Palestinian conflict and issues in the Arab world should not become sources of tension between Azerbaijan and Turkey. These are, first and foremost, the problems of a divided Arab world, which is partly influenced by the U.S., the EU, Israel, and other forces. The Arab League and key Arab nations should take the lead in resolving these issues, including the Palestinian question. If we look deeper into the Gaza issue, it is clear that Turkey has maintained the toughest stance against Israel from the beginning, issuing strong statements. Yet, the question remains: what has been achieved with this tough stance? Has Israel been forced to step back?Furthermore, why is there a primary expectation in Turkey that Azerbaijan should act on these matters? The Turkish world is vast, and there are other countries. Why focus solely on Azerbaijan? After all, Azerbaijan cannot be "more Catholic than the Pope," as the saying goes.Azerbaijan’s official position on the Palestinian issue is clear and has been reiterated many times: the conflict must be resolved based on a two-state solution along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital. Recently, at the UN General Assembly, a resolution calling for an end to Israel’s occupation was adopted by an overwhelming majority, and naturally, Azerbaijan supported it. In general, on all international platforms, including the UN, Azerbaijan’s stance on the Palestinian issue has always been aligned with that of Turkey and the broader Muslim world.Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Palestine and has established a representative office there. It is worth noting, however, that at one time Palestine provided refuge to Armenian terrorist organizations such as ASALA, and individuals like Monte Melkonian freely roamed those lands.In reality, Turkey’s strong support for Hamas and Hezbollah is not entirely correct either. Moreover, some of Turkey’s current actions have caused discontent among the Azerbaijani public. For example, during the UN General Assembly, when Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who ordered the bombing of Azerbaijani cities, met with Turkish leadership, and Turkey's First Lady interacted with Pashinyan’s wife, it understandably sparked outrage among the Azerbaijani people. However, despite these legitimate grievances, this topic was not widely discussed in the media, and the Azerbaijani government, along with its press, maintained a restrained position.Azerbaijan conducts a stable, balanced policy based on national interests. This is recognized worldwide, and our brothers in Turkey are also aware of this. Any issues can be discussed according to tradition—sincerely and honestly—without the need for jabs through the media.Azerbaijan has always supported Turkey and never withheld assistance. Even on platforms where Turkey is not present, Azerbaijan has spoken on its behalf. In 2014, at an event in Prague commemorating the fifth anniversary of the EU’s Eastern Partnership program , where Turkey was not represented, Armenia’s Prime Minister attempted to raise the issue of the "Armenian genocide" and criticize Turkey. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated, " There is no Turkish representative here, but I am here ," and firmly responded to Armenia’s accusations, defending Turkey’s position as if it were Azerbaijan’s own. This demonstrated to the world the level of relations between our countries.A few years ago, when Turkey experienced an attempted coup by the FETO terrorist organization, Azerbaijan’s President immediately expressed the Azerbaijani people’s unwavering support for Turkey.In 2020, while receiving the credentials of Greece’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan, President Aliyev once again expressed strong support for Turkey , declaring, "Azerbaijan will always stand by Turkey."Of course, Turkey has also taken similar actions toward Azerbaijan, which form the foundation of our brotherhood.Azerbaijan remains loyal to both its national interests and its brotherly ties. The principle of "One Nation, Two States," proclaimed by Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is the cornerstone of the relationship between Turkey and Azerbaijan. And while some may try to drive a wedge between our brotherly nations, they will never succeed. These ties are backed by the will of two peoples and two great political leaders, and no one will be able to disrupt them.P.S. Azerbaijan played an active role in normalizing relations between Turkey and Israel in the past. It was after this that Israel’s President visited Turkey, and during the UN General Assembly, a meeting between Turkey and Israel’s leaders took place. History tends to repeat itself. After the resolution of conflicts, the normalization of Turkish-Israeli relations will become necessary once again, and Azerbaijan will likely be called upon to serve as an intermediary once more.

News.Az