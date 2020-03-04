No incident during OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

The next ceasefire monitoring held Wednesday on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops under the mandate of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office ended without incident.

The monitoring was conducted in the direction of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district district, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

