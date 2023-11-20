No international pressure can influence will of Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijani government - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia should plan their future based on their national interest, not on the ambitions of the countries, which are situated far away from our region, especially countries with the bloody colonial past. Their colonial policy was primarily aimed at the Muslim population in different parts of the world,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid in Baku, News.Az reports.

“No international pressure can influence the will of the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijani government. Armenia now is using its diaspora institutions in different parts of the world in order to attack Azerbaijan everywhere, but the result will be zero for them. We are ready for peace, but for the just peace – the peace based on recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries, peace based on common sense and historical justice,” the head of state emphasized.

