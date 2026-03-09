France seeks emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the situation in Lebanon, following intense Israeli bombardment over the past week.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the strikes have killed nearly 400 people, according to local health authorities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Barrot also announced that France has allocated about $6.9 million in emergency funding for humanitarian organisations already operating in Lebanon.

In addition, the country is preparing to send 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

“We are continuing our exchanges with the Lebanese and Israeli authorities to prevent the country from descending into chaos, secure a ceasefire, and continue the essential process of Hezbollah’s disarmament,” the French minister said.

News.Az