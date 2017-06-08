Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aziz Sancar, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, will arrive in Baku to take part in a scientific-practical conference to be held at UNEC on June 14.

The conference, entitled “Modern model of management of scientific activity in universities”, will be co-organized by UNEC, Clarivate Analytics (Thomson Reuters), the International Centre for Scientific and Technical Information (ICSTI) with the support of Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry, APA reported.



The event will bring together heads of renowned scientific and educational centers in Azerbaijan, as well as heads, scientists and researchers of leading universities in Germany, France, Turkey, Russia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus and other countries.



The conference will focus on problems and perspectives of science and education, application of science-metric at universities, protection of intellectual property rights and observance of scientific ethics.



Within the framework of the conference on June 13, UNEC will organize a training seminar for the certification program “Web Of Science” and a training on the rules for using and conducting operations in “Web Of Science”.



News.Az

News.Az