Non-Aligned Movement among largest organizations worldwide, Montenegrin PM says at Baku meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is among the largest and main organizations worldwide, Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic said at a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"I thank Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for hosting such an honorable event," Abazovic said.

A ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau kicked off in Baku on Wednesday. The two-day meeting is attended by high-ranking representatives from the NAM member states.

News.Az