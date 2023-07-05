Yandex metrika counter

Non-Aligned Movement among largest organizations worldwide, Montenegrin PM says at Baku meeting

  • Politics
  • Share
Non-Aligned Movement among largest organizations worldwide, Montenegrin PM says at Baku meeting

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is among the largest and main organizations worldwide, Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic said at a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"I thank Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for hosting such an honorable event," Abazovic said.

A ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau kicked off in Baku on Wednesday. The two-day meeting is attended by high-ranking representatives from the NAM member states.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      