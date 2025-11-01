President Aliyev praises Azerbaijan-Algeria ties on Algeria’s Revolution Day

"Traditional friendship and brotherly relations unite Azerbaijan and Algeria. We attach great importance to the development of these ties and the expansion of our cooperation," Aliyev wrote in a letter to his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of Algeria’s national holiday – Revolution Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms, will continue successfully in the interests of their peoples.

Highlighting the significance of the holiday, Aliyev said: "This historic day, inscribed with golden letters in the heroic chronicle of your country, is a manifestation of the Algerian people's determination for independence and freedom, their unwavering will, national unity, and solidarity."

He concluded by extending his personal wishes to Tebboune and the Algerian people: "On this holiday, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the fraternal Algerian people."