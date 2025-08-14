North Korea denies removing border loudspeakers

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, on Thursday rejected South Korean reports that the North has been dismantling loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border. She mocked Seoul’s hopes for renewed diplomacy, saying Pyongyang “has never removed loudspeakers installed on the border area and is not willing to remove them.”

South Korea’s military had reported spotting the removal of some North Korean speakers, following its own dismantling of anti-North propaganda devices in an effort to ease tensions. However, Associated Press journalists still observed North Korean speakers visible from civilian-accessible areas, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff cautioned against being influenced by North Korean statements, noting that Pyongyang “often makes claims that aren’t true.” Meanwhile, Seoul’s Unification Ministry emphasized that efforts to improve inter-Korean relations will continue, though the process will require patience.

