North Korea rejects South Korea’s new president’s call for reconciliation

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has firmly rejected the recent calls for reconciliation made by South Korea’s newly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung, signaling no interest in renewed diplomatic efforts.

In Pyongyang’s first official response to Lee’s peace overtures, Kim Yo-jong—sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a senior ruling party official—criticized the South Korean leader’s commitment to the South Korea–United States security alliance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“If South Korea expects to reverse all the consequences of [its actions] with a few sentimental words, there could be no greater miscalculation than that,” Kim said Monday, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

Lee, who assumed office on June 4 after winning a snap election triggered by the removal of hardline conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, has pledged to improve the deeply strained relations with Pyongyang. His administration faces the challenge of reversing years of heightened tensions following failed attempts at dialogue and military escalations.

The rejection underscores the ongoing difficulties in inter-Korean relations and casts doubt on near-term prospects for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

News.Az