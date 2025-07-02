North Korea unveils massive beach resort to attract tourists and foreign currency

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has opened a sprawling new seaside resort in a bid to revive its tourism sector and draw foreign visitors, state media reported on Wednesday.

The “world-class cultural resort,” located on the country’s eastern coast, officially welcomed domestic tourists on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published rare images of vacationers in swimwear enjoying the beach at the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, a site South Korean media have dubbed “North Korea’s Waikiki.”

KCNA hailed the project as a shining example of North Korea’s evolving “our-style tourism culture,” claiming visitors were “astonished by the grandeur and splendor” of the resort, which reportedly has the capacity to host nearly 20,000 people.

The coastal resort is believed to be one of leader Kim Jong Un’s pet projects. According to analysts, Kim is placing increasing emphasis on tourism as a means to bring in much-needed foreign currency and improve North Korea’s international image. “This will go down as one of the greatest successes of the year,” Kim reportedly said during an inspection of the site with his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Ju Ae.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/07/1751455716.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'>Kim Jong Un visited the resort with his wife and daughter ahead of its official opening</div>

While the opening currently targets domestic travelers, Pyongyang plans to welcome Russian tourists beginning July 7 as part of an 8-day package tour that includes a visit to the capital. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said the facility is likely to remain small in scale for now due to transportation limitations, estimating around 170 visitors per day.

Though North Korea has long seen tourism as a vital source of foreign currency, the country has been largely closed to visitors since the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2020, Chinese nationals made up roughly 90% of foreign tourists, with only about 5,000 Western visitors annually. However, tensions between Beijing and Pyongyang appear to have reduced Chinese tourism activity.

US citizens are currently barred from visiting North Korea following the death of American student Otto Warmbier in 2017. Meanwhile, South Korean tourism has remained frozen since 2008, after a South Korean tourist was fatally shot at Mount Kumgang.

Despite these challenges, North Korea’s new resort signals its renewed ambition to tap into global tourism markets, even as international sanctions and geopolitical isolation continue to limit the country's outreach.

News.Az