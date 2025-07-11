Norway pledges $200 million to support Ukraine's energy recovery and green transition

Norwegian and Ukrainian officials sign the $200 million green energy recovery agreement at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome on July 10, 2025. (Ukraine's Ministry of Energy)

Norway has pledged $200 million to help Ukraine rebuild its war-ravaged energy sector and accelerate its transition to clean energy, Ukrainian officials announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on July 10.

Launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the initiative will provide emergency energy support while laying the groundwork for a more resilient and decentralized green energy system, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The funding will restore heating and water services in frontline communities and equip hospitals and water facilities with solar panels and backup batteries to ensure critical services during power outages caused by ongoing Russian attacks.

“This contribution from Norway is critically important for restoring vital services and accelerating our strategic energy transition,” said Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In addition to the UNDP program, Norway also committed €42 million ($49 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, aimed at protecting energy infrastructure and promoting long-term sustainability. A separate €300,000 ($350,000) agreement with the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) will back clean energy and energy efficiency projects.

The pledges come as Ukraine faces continued attacks on its power grid and infrastructure during the ongoing Russian invasion.

News.Az