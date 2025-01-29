Yandex metrika counter

Norway's sovereign wealth fund sees unprecedented $222 billion profit amid tech boom

Norway's sovereign wealth fund sees unprecedented $222 billion profit amid tech boom
Norwegian flag in front of the city hall building in Oslo. Photo: Didier Marti | Getty Images

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest at $1.8 trillion, announced a historic annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns ($222 billion) on Wednesday, thanks to a surge in tech stocks last year.

"The American technology stocks in particular performed very well," Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund's operator, said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fund, which invests the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, is one of the world's largest investors, owning on average 1.5% of all listed stocks worldwide.

It also invests in bonds, real estate and renewable energy assets.

