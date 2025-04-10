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Technology Boom
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Taiwan’s exports soared 49.7% year-on-year in October to a record $61.8 billion, marking the fastest growth in nearly 16 years, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.07 Nov 2025-14:13
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AMD stock hovered around $253 per share on Monday, October 27, 2025, trading near their all-time high after a 6.5% surge last Friday.27 Oct 2025-14:49
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that demand for computing power has surged this year as artificial intelligence models evolve from handling simple queries to performing complex reasoning.08 Oct 2025-17:03
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Oracle’s (ORCL) shares climbed again on Thursday, extending a record rally from the previous session and boosting tech sector gains.11 Sep 2025-14:59
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In his annual shareholder letter released Thursday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy forecasted that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, coupled with a more competitive chip market, will drive down the current high costs associated with AI.10 Apr 2025-17:28
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Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest at $1.8 trillion, announced a historic annual profit of 2.51 trillion crowns ($222 billion) on Wednesday, thanks to a surge in tech stocks last year.29 Jan 2025-12:29
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