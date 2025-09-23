Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times in 2025

Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway’s government said Tuesday that Russian aircraft violated its airspace three times this year — the first such breaches in more than a decade.

The incidents, lasting between one and four minutes, occurred on April 25 and August 18 over the Barents Sea and on July 24 over an uninhabited area of Finnmark, Norway’s northernmost county bordering Russia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said it was unclear whether the intrusions were deliberate or the result of navigation errors.

“Regardless of the reason, this is not acceptable and we have made that clear to Russian authorities,” Stoere said.

The Norwegian government underscored that while rare, the violations raise concerns given heightened regional tensions.

News.Az