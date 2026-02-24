Novo Nordisk expands obesity portfolio with new data

The drug is being jointly developed with United Biotechnology, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The trial, conducted by United Biotechnology, evaluated the safety and effectiveness of once-weekly injectable doses of 2 milligrams (mg), 4 mg and 6 mg of UBT251 compared with a placebo in Chinese adults who are overweight or living with obesity.

According to the company, participants had a baseline mean body weight of 92.2 kilograms at the start of the study. After 24 weeks of treatment, the highest mean weight reduction observed among patients receiving UBT251 reached 19.7%, compared with a 2.0% reduction in the placebo group.

Novo Nordisk said the results demonstrate statistically significant weight loss across tested doses, reinforcing the potential of triple receptor agonist therapies in the treatment of obesity. Further development steps and broader clinical evaluations are expected to determine the treatment’s long-term safety and effectiveness.