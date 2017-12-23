Yandex metrika counter

Novruz Mammadov: Armenia protracts negotiation process

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Novruz Mammadov: Armenia protracts negotiation process

The Armenian side is doing everything possible to protract the negotiation process.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on foreign policy Novruz Mamedov said there is a great tension in the world today, which causes concern of the members of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"From this point of view, to a certain extent, it can be said that attention to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict seem to have diminished," Novruz Mammadov said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      