Novruz Mammadov: Armenia protracts negotiation process

The Armenian side is doing everything possible to protract the negotiation process.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on foreign policy Novruz Mamedov said there is a great tension in the world today, which causes concern of the members of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"From this point of view, to a certain extent, it can be said that attention to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict seem to have diminished," Novruz Mammadov said.

