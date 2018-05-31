Novruz Mammadov hails fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has hailed the country`s fruitful cooperation with the United States in various areas as he met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

PM Novruz Mammadov recalled his previous meetings with Bridget Brink. The Azerbaijani Premier said that this visit of Bridget Brink is of great importance to expanding the bilateral relations even further, AzerTag reports.

Noting that these days marked the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and inauguration of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Prime Minister underlined that US President Donald Trump`s letters to Azerbaijan`s President Ilham Aliyev on these remarkable events are of great importance in terms of further development of the bilateral cooperation.

PM Novruz Mammadov pointed out that the two countries enjoy very close and fruitful cooperation in various areas. The Azerbaijani Premier said that there are good opportunities for development of the bilateral relations in a number of fields of economy, including agriculture, industry, transport, information and communications technologies.

Highlighting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Novruz Mammadov emphasized that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US` involvement in fair settlement of the dispute is crucial.

Bridget Brink congratulated Novruz Mammadov on his appointment as Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister.

Bridget Brink said the US is interested in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas. She praised very close cooperation between the two countries in the fight against international terrorism and peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan, and stressed the importance of expanding relations in these spheres.

They also exchanged views over other issues of mutual concern.

