Number of Azerbaijani IDPs provided with housing to reach 285,000 by year-end - President

The State Program on addressing the problems of internally displaced persons, improving their living conditions and increasing their employment is being successfully implemented in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of a new residential complex for IDPs in Baku’s Garadagh district on May 24, AzVision.az reports.

About 100 settlements have so far been built for IDPs in Azerbaijan, noted President Aliyev.

“The Azerbaijani state has allocated billions of manats for these purposes. Every year thousands of IDP families are provided with housing,” he said.

The head of state stressed that the number of IDPs provided with houses will reach 285,000 by the end of 2018.

“About 20,000 of them will move into new their homes this year,” he added.

News.Az

