Number of Azerbaijani population announced

The number of the population increased by 63009 people or 0,6% from the beginning of the year, reached 10044466 people as of October 1, 2019, State Statistics Committee told APA.

52,8% of population is urban residents, 47,2% is rural residents, 49,9% is male, 50,1% is female. The population density is 116 people per square kilometer.

