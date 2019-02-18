Number of Azerbaijan's population revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The population of Azerbaijan as of Jan. 1, 2019 reached 9,981,457 people, according to the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to the statistics, 52.8 percent of the total population lives in cities and 47.2 percent in villages. Also, men account for 49.9 percent of the total population, while women prevail with 50.1 percent.

The population density in the country is 115 people per square kilometer.

At the beginning of 2019, 4.6 percent of the country's population lives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 22.8 percent in Baku, 20.3 percent in Arran region, 12.9 percent in Ganja-Gazakh region, 9.4 percent in Lankaran and 30 percent - in other economic areas of the country.

News.Az

