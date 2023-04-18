Number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan reaches 291 - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia-planted-landmines continue to kill and maim Azerbaijanis, the publication posted on the official page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Twitter says, News.az reports.

As the ministry noted, today, a civilian was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Tartar region, and, thus, since the end of war number of landmines victims reached 291.

"Armenia still refuses to provide accurate landmine maps," the publication says.

