Number of political parties to participate in municipal elections in Azerbaijan reached 11

The number of political parties applied for municipal elections in Azerbaijan which will be held on December 23 has reached 11, said Chairman of Commission Mazahir Panahov at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) held today, APA reports.

He said that the number of political parties participating in the elections has reached 11 with the registration of an authorized representative of the Civil Solidarity Party in the municipal elections scheduled for December 23. Prior to this, Authorized representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), the Party for Democratic Reforms, the Great Order Party, the Civic Unity Party, the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, the National Revival Movement Party, the Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party, the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Party of Hope and the Motherland Party have been registered.

Note that municipal elections will be held on December 23 in Azerbaijan. 15 thousand 156 members will be elected for 1606 municipalities along the Republic.

Remind that the last municipal elections were held on December 23, 2014.

