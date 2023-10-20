‘Great Return’: 23 more families relocated to Azerbaijan’s Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relocation of former IDPs to Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city continues under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on October 20. At this stage, another 23 families (83 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

The families will move into the houses they once lived in, which were restored after the end of the occupation. Thus, 295 families, namely, 1,135 people will permanently live in Lachin.

Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

News.Az