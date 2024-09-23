Numerous airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Concerns over a broader conflict in the Middle East have led several international airlines to suspend flights to the region or adjust their routes to avoid affected airspace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Below is a summary of the adjustments:Flights to and from Lebanon suspended indefinitely.Scheduled to resume flights between Riga and Tel Aviv on Sept. 17.Air France suspended Beirut and Tel Aviv flights until Sept. 19, with Tel Aviv flights resuming, but Beirut cancellations extending to Sept. 24. KLM suspended Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 26, and Transavia halted services to Tel Aviv, Amman, and Beirut until 2025.Tel Aviv flights suspended indefinitely.All Tel Aviv flights canceled until March 27, 2025.Flights between New York and Tel Aviv paused until Dec. 31.Halted flights to Tel Aviv until March 30, 2025.Canceled Tel Aviv flights until Jan. 12, 2025, and suspended Amman flights indefinitely.Lebanon flights suspended, while Tel Aviv flights continue.Suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until Sept. 24, and to Beirut until Oct. 26.Canceled Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 26.Flights between Bremen and Beirut suspended until Oct. 23.Suspended Beirut flights through Dec. 17.Suspended Tel Aviv flights indefinitely due to security concerns.The UK advised airlines to avoid Lebanese airspace until Nov. 4 due to potential military risks.The Israeli army l aunched intensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, marking the heaviest bombardment since the onset of hostilities last Oct. 8.Fighter jets hit several areas in southwestern and southeastern Lebanon, killing and injuring hundreds of people.Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli army may target numerous Lebanese villages located up to 80 kilometers from the border.“In recent hours, we have identified Hezbollah's plans to attack Israeli citizens. In the near future, we will strike hostile targets in Lebanon to eliminate this threat,” he added at a press conference.Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut’s southern suburb.Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.While the Lebanese government and Hezbollah blame Israel for the explosions, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its involvement.

News.Az