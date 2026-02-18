Nvidia, Amazon and New York Times rise premarket

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday, with investors digesting more corporate earnings reports ahead of the release of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) stock dropped 6.1% after the cybersecurity firm trimmed its annual profit forecast, signaling rising costs from recent acquisitions to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 2.2% after the chip giant said it had signed a multi-year deal to sell Meta Platforms millions of its current and future AI chips.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock gained 1.7% after regulatory filings showed Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square grew its stake in the e-commerce giant by 65% during the fourth quarter, making the fund Amazon’s third-largest holding.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock rose 0.9% after David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management increased its holdings in the chipmaker.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) stock gained 7.3% after the chip design software provider beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and issued a stronger-than-expected outlook for 2026, helped by demand for its AI-focused design tools.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock gained 5.5% after the casino operator posted a larger than expected jump of revenue in the fourth quarter, helped by strong digital stability and stability at its Vegas operations.

SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) stock fell 2.7% after hard-disk drive maker Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), up 1.9%, announced plans to raise $3.17 billion by selling some of its stake in its former unit through a secondary share sale.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) stock gained 3.4% after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $350 million stake in the publisher.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock soared 24% after the fintech company reported strong financial results for the full year of 2025, with the final three months of the year being its strongest quarter ever.

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) gained 5.7% after Starboard Value, a significant stockholder, delivered a letter to the infrastructure company’s leadership urging action on artificial intelligence and high-performance computing opportunities

