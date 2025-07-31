‘NYT lies, Gaza dies’: Protesters target New York Times building over Gaza coverage - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of activists defaced the New York Times headquarters in Manhattan early Thursday, spraying its facade with red paint and writing the words “NYT LIES, GAZA DIES” in bold protest of the paper’s reporting on the Gaza conflict.

Armed with fire extinguishers filled with red paint, the demonstrators accused the Times of enabling Israel’s actions in Gaza by concealing or distorting facts. In an anonymous email to the advocacy group Writers Against the War on Gaza (WAWOG), the protesters declared the NYT “an active accomplice to the genocide in Gaza” and shared photos of the act along with a manifesto condemning the outlet for alleged misinformation and biased journalism, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The #NewYorkTimes headquarters in Manhattan was vandalised today, reportedly in response to a report on #Gaza. The videos of the vandalised building went viral online, showing “NYT lies, Gaza dies” written in bold white letters, along with red paint smeared on the… pic.twitter.com/LNpxytkCjC — News.Az (@news_az) July 31, 2025

The statement referenced a July 26 front-page story headlined “Israel to Allow Aid Drops Amid Starvation,” criticizing it for omitting Israel’s role in creating the conditions of famine. Activists also pointed to the Times' correction on a story about Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a malnourished child in Gaza, which claimed he had “pre-existing health problems.” Critics argue that the note deflected from the broader humanitarian crisis and invoked disturbing historical parallels.

The group cited UN figures and on-the-ground reports that over 100 Palestinians have recently died of starvation, with hundreds of thousands of children now facing irreversible malnutrition. They claim that the NYT’s editorial choices and its ties to Israeli officials perpetuate narratives that shield the Israeli government from accountability.

This protest comes amid growing backlash against Western media for what many see as downplaying the scale of suffering in Gaza. The New York Times has not yet responded publicly to the incident.

