Obama rebukes Trump’s ‘outrageous’ treason claims

Former President Barack Obama issued a rare statement condemning Donald Trump’s claim that Obama committed “treason” and rigged the 2016 and 2020 elections.

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

"But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."



Trump made the claims, without providing any evidence, in an attempt to pivot after reporters asked him about the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"It's time to go after people. Obama's been caught directly.

"What they did in 2016 and 2020 is very criminal. It's criminal at the highest level. So that’s really the things you should be talking about."

"Look, he's guilty. It’s not a question," Trump added.

"This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election."

Trump was referring to unsubstantiated claims made by two of his officials, national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA director John Ratcliffe, that the Obama administration officials conspired to undermine the legitimacy of Trump's victory in 2016.

Gabbard alleges Russia did not seek to interfere in the 2016 election for Trump's benefit, despite numerous investigations that showed otherwise.

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-chairman Marco Rubio," Obama's spokesperson Rodenbush added.

News.Az