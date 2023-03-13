Yandex metrika counter

Office of President of Azerbaijan invites representatives of Armenian public of Karabakh to meeting in Baku

The Office of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan invites the representatives of the Armenian public of Karabakh to continue contacts on reintegration and discuss the issues related to implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh, News.Az reports. 

According to the Office of President of Azerbaijan, the second meeting is proposed to be held in Baku in the coming days.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

