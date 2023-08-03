Official Baku expects Armenian PM to sign a peace agreement in the coming months - Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

“President Ilham Aliyev's interview with Euronews once again declared that Azerbaijan wants peace," political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.az.

Mr. Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan wants to strengthen peace in the South Caucasus, and at the same time, wants countries not to make territorial claims against each other: " This, of course, is a completely rational and adequate assessment of the future. Unfortunately, today we see that the Armenian diaspora, the Armenian church, and revanchists live with dreams. The separatists in the mountainous part of Karabakh make disgraced statements. On the contrary, Azerbaijan invites everyone to peace. Recent events have proven that claiming our lands is unwise. Azerbaijan will not retreat from its principled position.”

According to the political scientist, in an interview with Euronews, the President's messages about the Lachin road once again confirmed that the separatists used this road for their personal affairs: “Azerbaijan cannot turn a blind eye to this. Establishing a reception point there is in accordance with international law. Because every country should have a border crossing point.”

"Calling on the Armenians living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and in Armenia, the President sent them important messages. If Armenians living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh want to accept Azerbaijani citizenship, they can reintegrate and live in the country like other ethnic groups. Their rights and safety will be ensured. At the same time, the messages given to the Armenians of Armenia are also important. This includes the return of Western Azerbaijanis, delimitation, and demarcation processes. These are very sensitive issues for sustainable peace between Baku and Yerevan in the future,” said Z. Mammadov.

"Official Baku expects N. Pashinyan to sign a peace agreement in the coming months. Recently, we see that there is a geopolitical struggle around the region. The activity of various groups in the region is increasing. It does not matter to official Baku where the peace agreement will be signed and who will be more active. The main thing is that those who show activity should understand that the signing of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to the realization of the interests of those countries in the South Caucasus. But if certain international actors will prevent peace, it will cause them to lose their interests in the region. In all cases, the interview of the Azerbaijani president to Euronews showed that he is the harbinger of a stable neighborhood policy, and that, unlike Armenia, we are a stabilizing actor,"said the political scientist.

News.Az