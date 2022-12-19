Official Baku protests statements of Estonian Foreign Ministry
- 19 Dec 2022 18:59
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 180027
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/official-baku-protests-statements-of-estonian-foreign-ministry Copied
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry considers it unacceptable that the Estonian Foreign Ministry calls the Karabakh region of the country an obsolete Soviet name, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.
"Seems that it is a new tendency to conceal illegal economic activities which claim on human sufferings, and prevent actions against wrongful acts. On “blockade,” how a road is closed if cars are passing through?" the publication said.