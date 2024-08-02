Official Baku urges the int'l community to take effective measures to eliminate landmine threats

Armenia-planted landmines keep threatening the security and wellness of the Azerbaijani citizens, the Azerbaijani MFA posted on its X account.

"Today another landmine explosion injured four more persons, including one Azerbaijani State Border Service employee and three ANAMA personnel. Since the end of the 2020-war, the total number of landmine victims has reached 376, including 69 killed. Growing number of landmine victims underscores the necessity for effective measures of the international community to eliminate this menace," the post says.

News.Az